Regional Briefs – October 31, 2018

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:33 pm |

Bear Hunt Foes Ticketed For Setting Bear Free

VERNON, N.J. – Two bear hunt opponents were ticketed for freeing a young bear from a trap in a residential area, the Star-Ledger reported. The state placed the traps after a bear charged at residents.

Township Purchases Motel Called Public Nuisance

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Toms River purchased a local motel which police described as a crime magnet that generated 750 emergency calls over a two-year period, the Asbury Park Press reported. The Red Carpet Inn will beome a parking lot.

Orange County Exec to Be Deployed Overseas With Navy

GOSHEN, N.Y. – Orange County’s executive says he expects to be deployed on active duty overseas next year, The Associated Press reported. Steven Neuhaus serves in the Navy Reserves as a lieutenant commander for special ops.

Atlantic City Hotel to Ban Plastic Straws in 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Atlantic City’s Claridge Hotel will ban plastic drinking straws starting next year, The Associated Press reported. Its parent company wants to cut down on the amount of plastics making their way into the ocean.

Video Shows Road Worker Narrowly Dodging Injury

GLEN ROCK, N.J. – A road worker narrowly escaped injury when an SUV slammed into his truck parked on the side of a road with lights flashing, The Associated Press reported. He rolled across the road and was nearly hit by a car.

Company Accused of Selling Overpriced Jewelry to Troops

ALBANY – New York state sued Harris Jewelry for duping military members to purchase merchandise for as much as 10 times the wholesale price, The Associated Press reported. The company denies any wrongdoing.