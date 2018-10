Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:22 am |

The Liska community mourns the petirah of Rebbetzin Nechama Friedlander, a”h, Rebbetzin of the Liska Rebbe, Harav Yosef Friedlander, zy”a, on Wednesday morning.

The Rebbe was niftar in 5731/1971, leaving the Rebbetzin a young widow. Her son, lhbch”l, is the current Liska Rebbe, shlita.

The levayah of the Rebbetzin is to be held Wednesday morning at the Liska Beis Medrash in Boro Park, 1449 50th St. at 11 a.m.

The aron will be flown to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah.

Tehi zichrah baruch.