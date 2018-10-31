2 Wounded in Pittsburgh Shooting Are Improving

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Memorials outside the the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh, earlier this week.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

There is some encouraging news about the conditions of two of the wounded in the massacre at a Pittsburgh congregation last Shabbos.

The chairman of emergency medicine at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center says a police officer and community member remain in intensive care but “are doing much better now.”

Dr. Donald Yealy says they no longer require breathing assistance or medications to support their blood pressure. Yealy didn’t identify the two patients.

But the officer in intensive care has been identified as Timothy Matson, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The hospital says the officer is in stable condition.