BREAKING: Latest Israeli Municipal Election Results

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 6:45 pm |

Hamodia will be updating these breaking results throughout the night as they become available. Please check back often to get the latest available results. (All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time.)

8:45 PM

In Yerushalayim city council elections, with 40% of the vote counted, Agudas Yisrael, Degel HaTorah and Shas are each expected to receive 4 seats.

In Tel Aviv mayoral elections, Asaf Zamir has conceded to incumbent mayor Ron Huldai.

An estimated 55% percent of the electorate voted in these elections.

8:30 PM

In a drama in the Beit Shemesh vote count, Moshe Abutbul is ahead by 100 votes. Still outstanding are approximately 600 absentee ballots from soldiers and prisoner, which may determine the ultimate victor. One precinct with 650 votes has been disqualified for time being due to voting irregularities.

With 80% of the precincts reporting in Yerushalayim, Moshe Leon has 31.5 and Ofer Berkovitch has 30.5%.

8:15 PM

With 75% of the precincts in Yerushalayim reporting, Ofer Berkovitz has 32% and Moshe Leon 28%.

8:00 PM

In Elad, Yisroel Porush won a sweeping re-election by 56% to Barak Tzabri’s 44%.

Pinchas Hominer of Agudas Yisrael has been elected to the city council of Rehovot. Kretchnif Chassidim celebrated his victory as the culmination of a long campaign of six month.

7:50 PM

In a victory celebration in Bnei Brak, Avrohom Rubinstein was greeted with joy in Wagshall Hall by hundreds of Degel HaTorah supporters.

In the city council, with 90% of precincts reporting, Yahadut HaTorah received 16 seats, Shas has 7 seats, Etz has 2 seats and Likud surprised with 2 seats, and Eli Yishai received 1 seat.

Tzvika Gendelman, the mayor of Hadera was re-elected with 42% of the vote over 6 other candidates.

In Ashkelon, Tomar Glam is leading with 41% to current mayor Itamar Shimoni’s 35%.

7:45 PM

Yechiel Lasri, the current mayor of Ashdod, was victorious for a third term.

At the present time, Shas has the largest representation on the city council of Ashdod.

In Haifa, although there is no final count, the current mayor Yona Yahav has conceded defeat to Init Kadish-Rotem.

7:15 PM

In Yerushalayim, with 365 out of 864 precincts reporting, Ofer Berkovitch is leading with 31.5% of the votes tallied. Moshe Leon is a close second with 30%, Zev Elkin has 20%, and Yossi Deitch has 19%.

In Kiryat Arba, an upset as Liebman defeats Malachi.

Romi Greenberg of Likud has won in Petach Tikva.

7:00 PM

The incumbent mayor of Netania Miriam Fierberg-Ikar has won re-election.

An upset in Tzvas as current mayor Ilan Shochat was defeated. In the second round of voting, the candidates will be Shuki Ohana vs Nachman Gelbuch.

6:30 PM

In Netivot, the current Mayor Yechiel Zohar has won.

In Yavneh, incumbent Tzvi Guv Ari seems to be victorious over former minister Meyer Shatrit.

In Beit Shaan, Jacki Levi is leading by a wide margin.

In the Eshkol District, Gadi Yarkoni has defeated Efi Meishav with 56% of the vote.

In Elad, Yisroel Porush is leading with 58.4% of the vote to Barak Tzavri with 41.6%.

In the city council of Elad, Shas has won 5 seats, and Agudah and Degel Hatorah have 2 seats each.