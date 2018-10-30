Kahlon Predicts General Elections to Be Called Right After Municipals

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 4:29 pm |

Kulanu party leader and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

In perhaps the least equivocal statement yet on the likelihood of early general elections, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon predicted on Tuesday that they will be called right after the day’s municipal elections are over.

“I predict that immediately after municipal elections, general elections will be announced,” Kahlon told 101.5 Radio. “I predict the elections will be between February and March since I don’t see how the government will clear all of the obstacles it currently faces.”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has been hedging on the matter for months amid intense speculation. On Monday, a senior member of the coalition said PM Netanyahu will decide after the municipal elections and depending on the resolution of the chareidi draft bill.

Kahlon cited the draft bill, as well as the vexing issue of conversion, as among the insuperable obstacles to a continuation of the coalition.

Unless PM Netanyahu acts first, elections are set by law for Tuesday November 5, 2019

