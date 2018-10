LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 8:09 am |

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

U.S. sanctions against Iran will have “severe consequences” for the world order, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately a law-breaking country [the United States] seeks to punish a country [Iran] that is abiding by law…. This method will have severe consequences for the world order,” Zarif, was quoted as saying during a visit to Istanbul by Iranian state news agency IRNA.