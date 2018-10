YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 7:31 am |

Emergency services at the scene of the crash, Tuesday. (MDA)

Six children and two adults were killed Tuesday afternoon in a traffic accident on Route 90 near the Dead Sea.

All eight people killed were traveling in one car. After the head-on collision, the vehicle caught on fire and the passengers were trapped inside.

Three other passengers from the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries in the crash, and were airlifted to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.