Border Police Get Anti-Stabbing Gloves

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 4:04 pm |

Israeli Border Police, who in the line of duty must often confront knife-wielding terrorists, will soon be wearing specially-designed gloves against the attackers, Yisrael Hayom reported on Tuesday.

The glove was developed by the Border Police in collaboration with the Agilite company, and manufactured by the American company Mechanix, a leader in the tactical glove market.

The final glove design was the product of extensive work and experimentation with different models. The model chosen leaves one finger exposed to facilitate handling of a gun.

Thousands of pairs of the gloves will be distributed to Border Police serving in dangerous areas.