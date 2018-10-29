Vaad Calls for Tefillos In Response to Pittsburgh Tragedy

Monday, October 29, 2018 at 6:56 pm |

The Lakewood Vaad on behalf of the Lakewood Orthodox Jewish community called for tefillos to be recited in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Pittsburgh.

“[The community] joins in the grief of the families of the victims and of the greater Pittsburgh Jewish community, in mourning the tragic death of eleven innocent Jewish worshipers who lost their lives during Sabbath prayer services. May the All-mighty comfort their families,” said the Vaad statement.

The Vaad said that after consulting with local Rabbanim, a request was made that shuls and yeshivos should recite Tehillim on the Monday following the horrific incident which claimed the lives of 11 Jews during a service at the Tree of Life Congregation “to pray for the memory of those brutally slaughtered by a maniacal hater, as well as those injured, both physically and in spirit.”

“We beseech the All-mighty, on behalf of all the Jewish people across the globe, to finally rid the world of the terrible plague of anti-Semitism and baseless hatred,” said the Vaad.

“May we, along with the millions of individuals of goodwill from all faiths across the country and the civilized world, each do our part to repair the world from evil under the sovereignty of the All-mighty.”