Regional Briefs – October 19, 2018

Airport Worker Says Fume Complaint Cost Her Job

NEW YORK – A JFK worker said Monday she had to fight to get her job back after asking to be transferred to a job away from jet exhaust, the Daily News reported. Symone Ellis said that Global Elite Group responded by suspending her from her $13.50-per-hour job, forcing her into a homeless shelter.

Man Driving Stolen Car Crashes, Both Drivers Dead

MONROE, N.J. – A teenager driving a stolen car collided head-on with an SUV, killing both drivers, The Associated Press reported. Joshua Taylor, 18, was driving erratically when he crossed the center line and struck an SUV driven by Olubola Sode, 39.

Police Find ‘Inactive’ Pipe Bomb Outside Post Office

BUFFALO – For the second day in a row police discovered a fake bomb on the streets of Buffalo, The Associated Press reported. A device was found Saturday outside a post office, causing a street closure. Two others were discovered Friday outside a police station.