Police Arrest 13 Yerushalayim Arabs on Illegal Arms Sales

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 29, 2018 at 6:25 am |

One of the illegal weapons. (Police Spokesman)

Police in recent days arrested 13 individuals in Arab neighborhoods of Yerushalayim on charges of trading arms, including military equipment. All 13 were arraigned Monday morning, and police are planning to ask for an extension of their remand.

The arrests were the result of a months-long undercover investigation by police of the criminal ring who were suspected of selling arms to criminals, terrorists, and anyone else who could pay. Using advanced technological methods, police said, they arrested a suspect in recent days. Under questioning, the suspect admitted to his culpability, and provided police with the names of 12 others, who were arrested over the weekend.

Weapons sold by the gang included anything from air guns to handguns to rifles and even machine guns, police said. An investigation into the source of the weapons is ongoing.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 26 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.