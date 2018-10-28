Search for Missing Container Ship Crewmember Called Off

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 6:20 pm |

Coast Guard officials in New York City received an emergency call around 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the Northern Jaguar reporting that a crewmember had fallen overboard from a container vessel in heavy seas in the Ambrose Channel between Staten Island and Brooklyn while arranging a ladder used to embarking and disembarking pilots.

A Coast Guard cutter based in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and helicopters based in Atlantic City and on Cape Cod searched from Saturday morning until around noon Sunday. Officials say the 35-year-old man was wearing an orange jumpsuit but no lifejacket.

The Coast Guard says the seas were running 15 feet high with 35-mph winds when the man fell overboard.

Later today, the U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for the crew member who fell overboard in the shipping channel.