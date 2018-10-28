Regional Briefs – October 28, 2018

Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 6:56 pm |

Bus That Aimed to Connect NYC With NJ Cancelled

VERNON, N.J. – Coach USA cancelled a pilot program connecting Midtown to Vernon Township, which has one of the longest commutes in the country at 42 minutes, NJ.com reported. The once-a-day route averaged less than 10 riders, with some days none at all.

Conductor Uses Tie to Rescue Dog on Train Tracks

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – A NJ Transit conductor whipped off his tie and used it as a leash to rescue a dog on the tracks, the Star-Ledger reported. Howard Kempton was thanked by the dog’s owner, who said the dog fled when its leash broke during a walk.

Police Make Another Arrest In Proud Boys Clash

NEW YORK – Another member of the rightwing Proud Boys group was arrested Friday in connection with a brawl that broke out after leftist Antifa radicals disrupted a speech, The Associated Press reported. David Kuriakose, 35, was the fifth to be detained as police comb through videos of the fight.

Amish Buggy Crash Sends 3 Children to Hospital

DICKINSON, N.Y. – A car attempting to pass an Amish buggy going over a hill on the road Thursday afternoon struck the buggy, ejecting its three passengers, all children, and sending them to the hospital, the Press-Republican reported.

Cop, Bystanders Rescue 2 Women From Burning SUV

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – An officer and passersby rescued two women from a burning SUV after it slammed into a tree, The Associated Press reported. Video showed the driver disoriented as the officer cut the seat belt with a knife and pulled her to safety. The passenger climbed through the window.

Long Island Man Threatens Officer With Pipe, Dog

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. – A motorist was arrested for threatening a police officer who tried pulling him over, The Associated Press reported. Anthony Johnson, 58, refused to stop and the officer followed him home. Johnson got out of his SUV, threatened the cop with a pipe and released a pit bull that charged at the cop, who fired at it.