20,000 Homes to Be Built in Maale Adumim

Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 7:13 am |

Maale Adumim. (Yaniv Nadav/Flash90)

The city of Maale Adumim, located east of Yerushalayim, is set to grow significantly in the next few years, after an agreement was signed between the city and the government for the construction of about 20,000 housing units. The construction requires approval of various planning commissions and the Civil Authority, but it is expected that the project will be completed before 2025.

Besides homes, the project will include commercial and industrial areas, parks and schools, to be built in 15 different neighborhoods. The government will fund infrastructure development, which is estimated to cost over NIS 2.8 billion. The construction itself will be done by contractors, with land to be provided by tender to building companies.

Commenting on the deal, Housing Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel “must continue to increase our presence in the Yerushalayim area, from Maale Adumim in the east to Givat Ze’ev in the west, from Atarot in the north to the outer reaches of Beit Lechem in the south, on the way to Kever Rochel and Gush Etzion. These areas have historic, strategic and national significance.”