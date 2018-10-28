Authorities Name 11 Victims of Synagogue Shooting, Hy”d

PITTSBURGH (AP/Reuters) -

Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue Sunday following the shooting. (Reuters/Cathal McNaughton)

Authorities released on Sunday the names of the 11 Jews, Hy”d, killed by a gunman during services in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Officials said at a news conference Sunday that the victims were: Joyce Feinberg- 75, Richard Gotfried- 65, Rose Malinger- 97, Jerry Rabinowitz- 66, Cesil Rosenthal (brother)- 59, David Rosenthal (brother) – 54, Bernice Simon (wife) – 84, Sylvan Simon (husband) – 86, Daniel Stein- 71, Melvin Wax – 88 and Irving Youngner- 69

Authorities say gunman Robert Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people.

FBI special agent Bob Jones said that there were three different locations inside the facility where bodies were found.

“We don’t know why the gunman picked this particular synagogue,” Jones said.

He add that the synagogue shooting rampage is estimated to have lasted about 20 minutes.

Jones also praised local police, adding that had Bowers made it out of the facility, there was a strong possibility more violence might have ensued.

Bowers has been arrested and is being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.

The U.S. attorney’s office has charged Bowers with 29 federal counts. Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday. State authorities have also leveled charges.