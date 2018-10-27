Statement From Agudath Yisrael Concerning Shooting in Pittsburgh

NEW YORK -

As news of the horrific shooting is heard by the Jewish Community, we are shocked and grief stricken at the loss of life of our Jewish brethren, as well as the injuries to the others. Our prayers go out for those who were wounded, as we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

Hamodia has been in contact with several community leaders, and their statements will be posted as soon as we receive them. Several public servants and organizations have sent us statements as well, and we will be posting them soon.

Statement of Agudath Israel of America on Murder During a Shabbos Service in a Pittsburgh Synagogue



The murder of eleven people during a Shabbos service this morning in a Pittsburgh synagogue is a horrific tragedy and an outrage. Our deepest sympathies go out to the mourning families and friends of the victims who were targeted because they were Jews. We extend our deepest gratitude to the law enforcement personnel who arrived at the scene and captured the murderer. We also thank law enforcement across the country who are ramping up security measures around houses of worship.

There are simply no words of condemnation that can truly express our anguish and disgust at the perpetrator of this hate-fueled act or others like it. Any platform or group, including those on social media, that serves to stir up and metastasize bigotry and anti-Semitic hatred, needs to be called out and shut down for incitement of violence. Until all Americans confront the horror of anti-Semitism head on, our great Democracy will not have achieved its promise. May those who were injured in today’s senseless violence have a speedy and complete recovery from their wounds.