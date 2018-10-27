Statement From NY State Senate Majority Leader John J. Flanagan

NEW YORK -

Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 9:26 pm |

Our hearts mourn for the victims of today’s senseless attack on members of the Jewish faith at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. New York stands with the victims’ families and all those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. We salute the first responders, whose actions may have prevented additional loss of life.

Violence against any group based upon their religious beliefs cannot and will not be tolerated. Hate and bigotry are not and never will be our shared values, but love and tolerance are.

We are united as New Yorkers and Americans, and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish brothers and sisters during this difficult time. In the interim, I thank Governor Cuomo for utilizing the State Police to increase security at synagogues throughout New York.