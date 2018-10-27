President Trump: This Evil Anti-Semitic Attack Is an Assault on Humanity

(AP/Reuters) -

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, Oct. 27. (Reuters/Al Drago)

President Donald Trump condemned the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, saying “there must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America.”

Trump addressed the shooting as he spoke at a Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis.

Trump called the attack a “wicked act of mass murder” that “is pure evil, hard to believe and frankly something that is unimaginable.”

He said the nation and the word are “shocked and stunned” by grief and is calling on the country to come together.

The president added that anti-Semitism “must be confronted anywhere and everywhere it appears.”

Trump said that he finds it ‘is incredible in this day and age’ that an anti-Semitic act can happen ‘but it happened.’

Trump told reporters that the killings might have been prevented if there had been an armed guard in the building.

“If they had some kind of a protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a much more different situation, they didn’t,” he said when asked about a possible link to gun laws.

Trump later wrote on Twitter that “All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries.

“This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity,” he added.

“It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate.”