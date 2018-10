Friday, October 26, 2018 at 2:43 pm |

A van carrying 12 girls going from Monsey to Machon Ora high school in Passaic NJ , was in a major accident this morning. The van drove off the highway, details are not available at this time. Hamodia spoke to a relative of one of the girls, who said there were minor injuries and the girls are very shaken up and traumatized. One girl is in serious condition undergoing brain surgery.

Please be mispallel for Tzippora Rochel bas Chayah Devorah l’refuah sheleimah, bsoch shar cholei Yisroel.