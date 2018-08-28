Community

NYPD Holds High Holiday Briefing

Pre High Holiday briefing
The NYPD and leaders from all sectors of the Jewish community gathered at Police headquarters for the annual High Holy Days briefing. The event is designed to encourage communication between the community and the Police Department.
From Rosh Hashana till Yom Kippur, extra protection will be provided in Jewish neighborhoods and shuls. Extra security measures include increased foot patrols, counter-terror teams, and surprise visits to shuls from the NYPD’s Hercules units (heavily armed counter-terrorism officers).
[BoroPark24.com]