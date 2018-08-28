Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
OIOpublisher.com
August 28, 2018
August 28, 2018
י"ז אלול תשע"ח
OIOpublisher.com
י"ז אלול תשע"ח
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Features
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
Community
NYPD Holds High Holiday Briefing
Community
NYPD Holds High Holiday Briefing
Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 6:46 pm |
י"ז אלול תשע"ח
Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 6:46 pm |
י"ז אלול תשע"ח
The NYPD and leaders from all sectors of the Jewish community gathered at Police headquarters for the annual High Holy Days briefing. The event is designed to encourage communication between the community and the Police Department.
From Rosh Hashana till Yom Kippur, extra protection will be provided in Jewish neighborhoods and shuls. Extra security measures include increased foot patrols, counter-terror teams, and surprise visits to shuls from the NYPD’s Hercules units (heavily armed counter-terrorism officers).
[BoroPark24.com]
Print
Email
Gmail
Sponsored Content
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com