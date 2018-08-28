IDF Demolishes Home of Adam Terrorist Murderer

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 5:27 am |

IDF bulldozers demolish the house of the terrorist overnight Monday. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF bulldozers overnight Monday demolished the home of Mohammed Tarek, the 17-year-old Arab terrorist who murdered 31 year old Yotam Ovadia, Hy”d, in the Binyamin town of Adam last month. The home is located in the village of Kubar. Dozens of Arabs rioted during the demolition process, throwing rocks and firebombs at soldiers, who responded with antiriot measures. There were no injuries to IDF soldiers.

Commenting on the demolition, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that “after the murder of Yotam, I promised his widow and his parents that we will demolish the home of the terrorist who murdered him at the first opportunity. Last night the circle was closed. We will continue to fight terrorism with an iron fist, we will continue to build in Adam and everywhere else terrorists attack our citizens,” Liberman added.

The stabbing in the Binyamin town of Adam took the life of Ovadia, a resident of the town. Witnesses said that Ovadia, a father of two, was killed after he struggled with Tarek, preventing him from entering homes and delaying his advancement after he sneaked into the town on his way to murder Jews.

Tarek was eliminated by another resident of Adam, Assaf Ravid. Speaking to Yediot Acharonot, Ravid said that he heard screams as he was riding his bicycle in a park in Adam. “I rode towards the screaming and came upon the terrorist. He pulled out a knife and stabbed me in the shoulder. I ran and succeeded in taking out my handgun. I shot him but he kept advancing, so I shot him two more times, and he then fell. I realized it was either him or me,” he said.

Tarek had made no secret of his radical terrorist views, posting numerous times on social media that he intended to murder Israelis. Before leaving his village of Kubar on Thursday to commit the stabbing act that led to the death of a an Israeli, he wrote that “we Palestinians have an enemy and they must be harmed. Those who have weapons look aside at the suffering of the Palestinians. They are traitors,” he wrote in one of numerous social media posts expressing similar thoughts. “We need to remember that we have an enemy that must be harmed. We must prove that our blood is not cheap. We must prevent the Jews from going up to Al-Aqsa (Har HaBayis). We need to use our bullets and put them into the bodies of our enemies, remembering that the children in Gaza were suffering.”

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 8 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.