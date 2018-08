NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 4:44 pm |

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a midtown Manhattan hotel after fires were reported on several floors.

The fires broke out just before noon Tuesday at the Staybridge Suite Times Square, a 36-story hotel on West 40th Street near the Port Authority bus terminal.

Fire officials told WABC-TV that one fire was in a room and two others were in hallways.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Fire marshals are investigating.