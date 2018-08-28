Business Briefs – August 27, 2018

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 12:12 am |

Hotel Security in Vegas, Elsewhere Hasn’t Earned U.S. Backing

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Hotels in Las Vegas and across the U.S. have beefed up security to prevent a terror attack but their systems haven’t received federal protections from lawsuits if one still happens. That’s despite other crowded places like stadiums and concert venues getting those safeguards. An expert says the constant flow of people at hotels may pose a challenge. It comes as MGM Resorts International is trying to avoid paying out for lawsuits over the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

JetBlue Is Raising Fees on Baggage and Ticket Changes

DALLAS (AP) – JetBlue breaks with larger U.S. airlines by pushing checked-bag fee to $30, also raises charge for changing a ticket. Travelers will be watching to see if American, Delta and United match the increases. Airline fees have taken off since 2008, when American Airlines introduced a $15 checked-bag fee to offset high fuel prices. Last year, U.S. carriers raised $7.4 billion from checked bags and ticket changes or cancellations.

Disney Offers 46 Percent Raises, Could Use More Part-Timers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World would be able to use more part-time workers, and it would take longer for new workers to transfer jobs under a proposed contract that also would increase starting minimum wage by at least 46 percent over three years, to $15 an hour. New details emerged Monday about the contract proposal Disney World’s unionized workers will vote on next week. The proposed deal covers more than half the Florida resort’s 70,000 workers.

China Disputes Latest U.S. Tariffs At World Trade Organization

GENEVA (AP) – China is challenging the latest round of U.S. tariffs against Chinese goods through the World Trade Organization.

The Chinese government on Monday formally requested “dispute consultations” with the United States over the Trump administration’s imposition of $16 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods last week. China has responded with similar taxes on U.S. goods.

Its request to the World Trade Organization opens a 60-day period for the two countries to hold talks.

China already is holding talks with the U.S. about its previous tariffs on both Chinese steel and aluminum products and over alleged Chinese violations of U.S. intellectual property protections.

All told, the administration is preparing tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products. China has vowed to retaliate on American goods worth $60 billion.