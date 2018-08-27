White House Flags Back to Full Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 2:10 pm |

An American flag above the White House flies at full-staff, Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Senate leaders of both parties have formally requested that American flags at government buildings remain at half-staff to honor Sen. John McCain.

That’s standard procedure when a member of the Senate passes away. McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

The request contrasts with the White House, which raised its flags back to full staff on Monday after lowering them on Sunday.

McCain was a frequent critic of President Donald Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Trump questioned the decorated veteran and six-term senator’s heroism, and chafed at McCain’s vote to kill the repeal of Obamacare.

After McCain died, Trump tweeted condolences to his family but had no praise for McCain himself.