Verrazano Upper Lanes Closed After Wrong-Way Crash

BROOKLYN -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 8:31 pm |

Upper-level lanes at the Verrazzano Bridge coming off the Gowanus were closed Monday evening, after a criminal suspect being pursued by police drove in the wrong direction and crashed into a police vehicle.

The incident began when a van wanted in connection with burglaries entered the Staten Island-bound upper-level roadway of the Verrazano Bridge, the NYPD said. MTA Police attempted to pull over the van. The van driver crashed into the car in front of him – possibly intentionally – and then made a U-Turn and began driving in the opposite direction (toward Brooklyn), against traffic. A police vehicle tried pulling over to the shoulder, but the van driver appeared to intentionally crash into the police car, injuring two officers.

The van driver was apprehended. The officers are in serious but stable condition.

All upper-level lanes of the Bridge coming off the Gowanus were closed, according to NBC4.