Israel to Acquire New Precision Missile Systems

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 6:38 am |

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Defense Ministry announced Monday that it signed a deal with IMI Systems (formerly Israel Military Industries) for the development and purchase of a new precision missile system. The advanced missiles are already under development, the ministry said. The deal is worth “hundreds of millions of shekels,” it said in a statement.

The statement said that the precision-guidance systems that will be integrated with the missiles systems will “significantly enhance” the IDF’s capabilities, and allow it to pinpoint targets even at long distances, with missiles available as needed and at a lower cost than other systems. The missiles will include advanced technology that is “suited for the modern battlefield,” the ministry said.

The decision to acquire the missiles is an extension of a decision by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to equip the IDF with precision missiles. “The project to supply the army with precision missiles is underway,” Liberman said in a statement. “Some of the technology for the missiles is ready and part of it is nearing completion. We are purchasing the system and at the same time developing highly accurate precision-targeting systems that will enable us to expand the IDF’s offensive capabilities, and will enable us within a few years to reach any point in the Middle East, long-range or short-range.”

IMI Systems head Yitzchak Aharonovich said that “the new system that the IDF will be receiving demonstrates the technological capabilities of our company, which expresses itself in the ability to precisely hit targets in a variety of situations.”