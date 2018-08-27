Crown Heights Woman Assaulted and Mugged

(CrownHeights.info) -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 3:02 pm |

A Jewish woman was violently beaten and robbed by a pair of black female assailants as she was on her way home on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 2:00am at the intersection of Carroll Street and Troy Avenue. The victim had been walking home with another woman, when the pair split up at the intersection and each headed to her home. Suddenly, one woman heard screams; when she turned around, she saw her friend being thrown to the ground, kicked and punched by two women, who then snatched her purse and fled into a waiting car, which was being driven by a black man. The perpetrators fled up Troy Avenue.

The friend immediately called 911, followed by members of the victim’s family who in turn notified the Crown Heights Shomrim hotline.

The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim’s purse contained her wallet including credit cards and cash along with her cellphone. A police report was filed, and the victim was released from the hospital a short time later.