Cohen’s Lawyer Walks Back Claim Trump Knew Of Russia Meeting

NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 7:27 pm |

Another day, another twist in what Michael Cohen may — or may not — know about Donald Trump, Russian dirt and the 2016 election.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, is walking back his assertions that his client, the president’s former “fixer,” could tell a special prosecutor that Trump had prior knowledge of a meeting with a Russian lawyer to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

“I should have been much clearer that I could not confirm the story,” Davis said Monday, attempting to clean up his comments in interviews last week after Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and bank fraud.

Davis, citing a lack of independent verification, apologized to the AP on Monday. “I express my regrets that I could not confirm what I told you,” he said.