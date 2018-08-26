Trucker Arrested for Throwing Object at Trump Motorcade

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (AP) -

Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 6:19 pm |

Hamptons police on Friday arrested a trucker who threw a metal object at a dump truck protecting President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Justin Velez, 25, faces a felony criminal mischief charge stemming from the Aug. 17 incident on Sunrise Highway. More charges could be filed.

Velez damaged the hood, mirror and door on the driver’s side of a New York state dump truck being used as a barricade for Trump’s motorcade. Trump was attending a fundraiser.

“Our highway workers, like law enforcement, have a dangerous job in making our roadways safer,” said State Police Major David Candelaria. “The action of the defendant put the workers and other drivers in danger.