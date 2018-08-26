Regional Briefs – August 26, 2018

Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 6:18 pm |

Long Island’s School Districts Stockpile Over $2 Billion

MELVILLE, N.Y. – Long Island’s school districts have a $2 billion stockpile in cash reserves, and residents are up in arms what to do with it, Newsday reported. The districts want to for security but a civic association says the money belongs to homeowners — whose tax bills are among the nation’s highest.

Catholic Charity Ends Adoptions Over Mandate

BUFFALO – A Catholic charity group says it will end foster care and adoption services next year after a state regulation banned them from choosing foster homes based on their moral teachings, The Associated Press reported. Catholic Charities of Buffalo is under government contract until March 2019.

NY Health Officials: Protect Yourself From West Nile Virus

ALBANY – Public health officials in New York state are encouraging residents to protect themselves against West Nile Virus after seven human cases of the mosquito-borne illness were discovered this year, The Associated Press reported. Three recent cases are in Nassau, Westchester and Monroe.

NY Makes it Illegal For Nannies to Make Up Credentials

ALBANY – It is now illegal in New York for nannies to misrepresent their references or background to gain employment. “Lulu and Leo’s Law” honors two children who were murdered in 2012 by their nanny, who had faked her credentials and references.

Car Going Wrong Way on I-78 Hits Truck, Killing 1

ALPHA, N.J. – A car driving the wrong way on an interstate highway early Saturday crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing the car driver, The Associated Press reported. Police are investigating how the car of Tamarri-Ashton Webster, 22, ended up heading the wrong way.