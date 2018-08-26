Police: Flight Attendant Kept Charity Envelopes for Himself

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 7:30 am |

El Al Airline planes lined up at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Undercover activity by the Israel Police at Ben Gurion Airport led to the uncovering of criminal activity by an El Al flight attendant, who is accused of running a theft ring on El Al flights – using a phony charity fundraising drive.

Police said that the attendant, who is in charge of staff on El Al flights, would distribute envelopes on flights and ask passengers to fill them with cash, ostensibly for a charity that assists disabled people. At the end of the flight, the attendant would keep at least part of the cash for himself.

The attendant, who worked on flights to and from Eilat, was detained after getting off a flight at the airport. A search of his hand baggage yielded numerous envelopes, containing NIS 2000. In a search of his home, police found NIS 7,000 in cash, as well as numerous charity envelopes. The attendant was released to five days of house arrest.