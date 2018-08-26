Crown Heights Street Named for Frum Couple

CROWN HEIGHTS -

Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 6:26 pm |

Yaacov Behrman (R) at the street renaming Sunday in honor of his parents, with Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, director of New York government relations at Agudah Israel of America. State Sen. Jesse Hamilton is on the left.

A street in Crown Heights was renamed Sunday to honor the memory of Michoel and Sarah Behrman, z”l, a couple active in the community who helped saved many lives.

The section of Carroll Street, co-named “Sarah and Michoel Behrman Way,” is the first street in Crown Heights named after an Orthodox Jewish couple. The Behrmans had lived on that block since 1983.

Mrs. Behrman, who passed away in 2013, worked as an advocate, lobbyist and case manager at the Hebrew Academy for Special Children (HASC). Her husband, who was niftar this past Kislev, served as the director of Operation Survival, a project to prevent substance abuse in the community.

“I am proud to honor the legacies of Sarah and Michoel Behrman with this street co-naming,” said Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo, who represents the district and sponsored the bill to rename the street in the council. “Their commitment to the Crown Heights community and their critical work to advance education and civil rights is a model for all of us as we aim to strengthen and improve our communities.”