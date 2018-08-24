Officials: Gaza Terrorist Was Member of Doctors Without Borders

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 24, 2018 at 5:11 am |

Palestinian rioters burn tires near the border fence, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

An armed Gaza Arab terrorist who tried to infiltrate Israel has turned out to be a member of the international Doctors Without Borders group. According to Kamil Abu-Rukun, IDF Coordinator for Activities in Yehudah and Shomron, the terrorist, Hani Almajdalawi, is a nurse in the group, which claims to be in Gaza to treat the sick and indigent.

In the incident, Almajdalawi attempted to break through the Gaza border fence, while throwing firebombs and opening fire at Israeli soldiers. B’chasdei Shamayim, he missed, and soldiers were able to gun him down. A subsequent investigation indicated that Almajdalawi bought the weapons using his own money, proving, Abu-Rukun wrote in a social media post, that the attack was premeditated.

“We are shocked,” Abu-Rukun wrote. “How can a man who was trained to save life buy weapons out of his own savings in order to destroy life? We expect people who are involved in humanitarian efforts in Gaza to help the population there, and not to engage in terror attacks.

Abu-Rukun said that the IDF had sought comment or reaction from Doctors Without Borders, but none has been forthcoming yet.