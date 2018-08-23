Regional Briefs – August 23, 2018

Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 8:01 pm |

Billionaire Backs Cuomo, Slams Great-Gate Comment

NEW YORK – Ken Langone, the billionaire founder of Home Depot, is backing Gov. Andrew Cuomo but wants him to apologize for saying America “was never that great,” the New York Post reported. Langone called on Cuomo to end his spate of anti-business laws. “We’re going to be like France,” he said.

Court Overturns Conviction for Man Who Shot Fugitive

GOSHEN, N.Y. – An appeals court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man who fatally shot a fugitive he was trying to turn in, the Herald-Record reported. David Carlson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2013 shooting of Norris Acosta-Sanchez, who had been staying at a summer cabin near Carlson’s home.

NJ AG Orders Police to Share Info on Crime Guns

TRENTON – New Jersey’s attorney general on Wednesday ordered police to share data with each other on buyers and sellers of guns used in crimes, The Associated Press reported. Police are already required to trace guns bought in the state but not from other states.

Chain-Reaction Highway Crash Leaves 1 Critically Hurt

EDISON, N.J. – A chain-reaction crash on a major highway Wednesday left one person in critical condition and several others injured, The Associated Press reported. A tractor-trailer rear-ended a minivan that was stopped in traffic.

Law Eases Building of Playgrounds for Disabled

TRENTON – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Thursday that allows counties that build playgrounds for the disabled to apply for state funding, The Associated Press reported. Jake’s Law will create rules for the playgrounds.

NJ Cites 29 Unlicensed Moving Companies

TRENTON – New Jersey officials cited 29 moving companies for operating without a license, The Associated Press reported. The firms were each assessed a $2,500 fine as part of an undercover sting that took place over a four-day period in April. Investigators posing as customers were contacted by the unlicensed companies.