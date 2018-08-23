Two People Killed in Knife Attack in Paris Suburb

PARIS (Reuters) -

Red and white tape used by the French national police secures a zone in Paris. (Reuters/Regis Duvignau/File Photo)

Two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes, French authorities said.

The knife attacker was then shot dead by police.

“The police operation is over… the person was neutralized and is dead,” the local prefecture said on Twitter.

BFM news channel said the attacker shouted, “All-hu Akbar.” BFM also reported that the man first sheltered in a house after attacking people with a knife and then was shot by police.

One Interior Ministry source said the victims might be relatives of the attacker and police are looking into whether it was a family quarrel.

“The reason behind the attack and his profile are not known yet and are being looked into,” another source said.

Counterterrorism officials have yet to be asked to join the investigation, a judicial source said.

The Islamic State terror group later claimed the attack, saying one of its members had carried out the assault, but provided no evidence. An online statement from the group’s Amaq news agency said the terrorist was an “Islamic State fighter.”

Trappes is an underprivileged town situated in an overall wealthy area west of Paris. Dozens of radicalized youths from the town of about 30,000 have left for Syria.