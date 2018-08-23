Hurricane Lane Churns Toward Hawaii, Residents Stock Up

HONOLULU (Reuters) -

Luke Yamanuha loads plywood into his truck as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu, Hawaii, Wednesday. (Reuters/Hugh Gentry)

Hurricane Lane churned slowly toward Hawaii late on Wednesday as schools, government offices and business closed and residents stocked up on supplies and boarded up homes.

A direct hit could bring the Pacific island state’s worst storm in a quarter century, forecasters said.

Lane packed sustained winds of up to 145 miles (233 km) per hour and could dump as much as 20 inches (almost 51 cm) of rain that could trigger flash floods and landslides, the National Weather Service said.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the service added. “Life-threatening impacts are likely in some areas as the hurricane makes its closest approach.”

Lane – classified as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane strength – was expected to hit the Big Island overnight and slam the island of Maui on Thursday, according to the service.

To the north, Oahu was under a hurricane warning while Kauai remained on hurricane watch, meaning it could face similar conditions starting Friday morning.

Governor David Ige urged residents to prepare for the worst by setting aside a 14-day supply of water, food and medicines.

“I urge our residents and visitors to take this threat seriously and prepare for a significant impact,” the governor said at a news conference in the state capital, Honolulu.

He also announced that all public schools, University of Hawaii campuses and nonessential government offices on the islands of Oahu and Kauai would be closed for at least two days starting on Thursday.

President Donald Trump directed FEMA and administration officials to remain in close coordination with the state, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

“The president is deeply concerned for the well-being of all Hawaiians,” she said.

U.S. Navy ships and submarines based in Hawaii were instructed to leave port, a common practice as a hurricane approaches, to avoid damage.

As of early Thursday, the storm was centered 235 miles south-southwest of Kailua-Kona, the weather service said.

The outer bands of the storm were already dumping 1 to 3 inches an hour of rain on parts of the Big Island as the eastern side of the island was under a flash flood warning, said Gavin Shigesato, a NWS meteorologist said.

The most powerful storm on record to hit Hawaii was Hurricane Iniki, a Category 4 storm that made landfall on Kauai island on Sept. 11, 1992, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It killed six people and damaged or destroyed more than 14,000 homes.