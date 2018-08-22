Regional Briefs – August 22, 2018

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 6:31 pm |

Tax-Agent Trainee Arrested for Stealing From Store

DUNELLEN, N.J. – A trainee to become a special tax agent was arrested for stealing more than $200 from a business while he was investigating it, The Associated Press reported. Timothy Bailey, 30, was taken into custody at his place of work and was suspended with pay, pending an internal hearing.

All 3 Suspects in Ambush Shooting of Police Arrested

CAMDEN, N.J. – All three suspects in the ambush shooting of two police detectives were arrested — one on Saturday and the other two on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. The officers were wounded as they sat in their unmarked SUV at a red light. Police called the trio “homicidal maniacs.”

Car Crashes Into Day Care, Injuring 4 Children

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Four children were injured from pieces of cement and glass Tuesday afternoon when a driver lost control of her car and crashed into a day care center, WABC reported. The driver also suffered minor injuries.

Special Election for Rep. Slaughter Seat Set for Nov. 6

ROCHESTER – A special election to replace Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, who died in March, will be held the same day as the general election in November, The Associated Press reported. Gov. Andrew Cuomo set the Nov. 6 date for the race pitting Democrat Joe Morelle against Republican Jim Maxwell.

Novelty Hand Grenades Found in Checked Luggage at Airport

NEWARK – Two hand grenades hollowed out for use as novelty bottle openers were found Tuesday in a woman’s checked bag at Newark Airport, The Associated Press reported. The items carry a warning not to bring them into airports because they look realistic.