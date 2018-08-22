Regional

Fowl Play

truck chickens
Thousands of chickens got one last chance at freedom when a tractor trailer carrying the birds overturned on the I-84 East, at exit 4E, near Middletown, N.Y. The fire departments of Mechanicstown and Maybrook responded to the scene. (Mechanicstown Fire Company)
