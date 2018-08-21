Police to Investigate Terrorist’s Umm el-Fahm Funeral

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 10:09 am |

Umm El-Fahm. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Police said they would open an investigation into the events surrounding the funeral of Ahmed Mahamid, the terrorist who attacked an Israeli police officer Friday. Mahamid, a resident of Umm el-Fahm, was killed after trying to stab a police officer in Yerushalayim’s Old City. Police said that family members violated conditions that had been set to restrict the number of people at Mahamid’s funeral. Instead of the several dozen that the family agreed could attend, hundreds did, shouting anti-Israel slogans and turning the funeral into an anti-Israel demonstration

Mahamid was killed Friday after he tried to stab an Israeli police officer. Another officer on duty shot and killed the terrorist. Family members claimed that police had acted brutally, and that Mahamid should not have been shot, because he was “insane.” After the attack, the Umm el-Fahm City Council said in a statement that it “condemns the cold-blooded murder of young Ahmed Mahamid,” that had taken place “for no reason, as it would have been possible to deal with the situation in a different manner.”

Mahamid’s body was released to the family Monday, but on condition that the funeral be kept to a very low-profile; previous funerals of terrorists in Umm el-Faham turned into major anti-Israel riots, rife with incitement. Police were on hand to ensure that the conditions were kept, and recorded the event.

Footage shows large numbers of people – far more than the 150 cap that the family had agreed to – and many of them could be heard shouting anti-Israel slogans, such as “with blood and spirit we will redeem Palestine.” Police said that the family would also forfeit an NIS 50,000 deposit they put down as a guarantee that they would live up to the agreement.

In a social media post, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said “for anyone who asks why Umm el-Fahm needs to be a part of Palestine and not Israel, the images from the funeral, in which hundreds displayed the Palestinian flag and called for Israel’s destruction should supply the answer. Years ago I proposed a plan that would exchange populations and territories between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, with Umm el-Fahm going to the PA. That plan is more relevant than ever,” he said.