Asian Shares Mixed on Doubt of Resolving U.S.-China Trade Spat

TOKYO (AP) -

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 3:26 am |

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on Tuesday in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday amid doubts on the prospects for resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 0.1 percent to finish at 22,219.73, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 percent to 6,286.50. But South Korea’s Kospi has risen 1.0 percent to 2,270.69. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has edged up 0.5 percent to 27,733.44, and the Shanghai Composite was up 1.2 percent at 2,731.84. Shares also were higher in Taiwan and Singapore.

The S&P 500 rose 6.92 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,857.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 89.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,758.69. The Nasdaq composite recovered from a morning slide, adding 4.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,821.01. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks also rebounded, picking up 5.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,698.69.

Investors are closely watching for any prospects for an end to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The costly, dueling tariffs between them are causing uncertainty in global markets. Hopes rose late last week on news that China will send an envoy to Washington this month to discuss a way out of the standoff before President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in November.

U.S. benchmark crude added 14 cents to $65.56 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, rose 8 cents to $72.29 per barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 110.07 yen from 110.54 yen late Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1523 from $1.1421.