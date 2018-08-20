Spanish Police Shoot Man Trying to Attack Police Station

MADRID (Reuters) -

Spanish police said on Monday they had shot a man armed with a knife as he tried to attack a police station in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

Regional Mossos police said on Twitter the man had entered the police station in Cornella, near Barcelona, just before 6:00 a.m. (local time) “with the aim of attacking the officers,” adding that he had then been shot.

A Mossos spokeswoman said she could not give any further information.

State broadcaster RTVE said the attacker was a 29-year-old Algerian resident in Cornella with Spanish identity documents, and had been killed by the gunshot.

Last Friday Barcelona commemorated the first anniversary of an Islamist terror attack in which a young man drove a van down a busy central boulevard, killing 14 and injuring over 100 in Spain’s worst attack in more than a decade.