PHOENIX (AP) -

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 12:12 pm |

A small plane crashed onto an intersection in Phoenix, around 7:00 a.m. near the city’s Deer Valley Airport.

Images showed wreckage of the plane in the middle of traffic lanes.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said Monday morning he had no immediate information on whether there were fatalities or injuries.

The airport has two runways, corporate-based aircraft, and two flight-training schools.