Report: United Airlines Flight to Israel Canceled Due to … Half-Second Delay

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:53 am |

A United Airlines flight that was supposed to leave New York on Motzoei Shabbos was canceled, Globes reported.

A passenger on the flight told Globes that flight 90, which had been scheduled to take off on at 10:50 p.m. had been canceled for “unusual reasons.”

The report to the passengers by United Airlines representatives said that the flight had been canceled because “the crew refused to do its job after the doors to the plane were closed one half-second late.”

The passenger told Globes that after the passengers boarded the plane and were waiting to take off, they were finally taken off the plane at 3:30 a.m. and the flight was canceled because the stewards refused to work.

“The passengers had to wait in the airport,” the passenger said. “We were not taken to a hotel; in effect, they forced us to stay at the airport.”

An alternative flight was scheduled for later Sunday.