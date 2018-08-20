Regional Briefs – August 20, 2018

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 7:00 pm |

NYC Hosts Largest U.S. Celebration of Indian Independence

NEW YORK – New York City on Sunday hosted the largest annual celebration of Indian independence outside of India, The Associated Press reported. Tens of thousands of people paraded down Madison Avenue, along with 40 floats, 20 marching groups and six professional bands. There is also Indian food, merchandise, dancing and music.

New Safety Rules Enacted at Popular Catskills Waterfall

HAINES FALLS, N.Y. – A ban on going within six feet of cliff edges and entering the water within 150 feet upstream went into effect at Kaaterskill Falls, a 230-foot two-tiered waterfall that’s become one of the Catskills’ most popular destinations, The Associated Press reported. It comes after six fatal accidents and numerous injuries in the last decade.

New York Buys 11 Acres in Niagara Falls for $26M

NIAGARA FALLS – New York state purchased 11 acres of property in downtown Niagara Falls for $25.7 million, The Associated Press reported. The lot will be used for mixed-use development that will complement nearby Niagara Falls State Park and other resources.