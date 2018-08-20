Giuliani Clarifies His ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ Puzzler

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 2:50 pm |

Rudy Giuliani at a campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress in New Hampshire, earlier this month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, says he wasn’t trying to make an existential point about the meaning of veracity when he declared on Sunday that “truth isn’t truth.” Rather, he says, his intent was more mundane: to make the case that having President Trump sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team wouldn’t accomplish much because of the conflicting nature of witnesses’ recollections.

On Monday morning, Giuliani tweeted ” My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic ‘he said, she said’ puzzle. Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth, other times it doesn’t.”

Giuliani had said during an NBC interview Sunday that Trump might “get trapped into perjury” if he were interviewed by the special counsel’s Russia investigation. “You tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well, that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth.”

When Todd replied: “Truth is truth,” Giuliani responded: “No, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth.”