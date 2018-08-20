BD”E: Rebbetzin Chanah Dvorah Greineman, A”h

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 11:49 am |

Rebbetzin Chanah Dvorah Greineman, a”h, wife of Hagaon Harav Chaim Greineman, zt”l, passed away Monday in Bnei Brak, at the age of 93.

She was born in Kislev 5685/1925 in Yerushalayim, to her parents Harav Yisrael Chaim Luria, Ram in Yeshivas Toras Chaim and Rav in the Eidah Chareidis in Yerushalayim, and to her mother Rebbetzin Chayah Malkah.

She married Harav Chaim Greineman in 5705/1945. Their mesader kiddushin was Hagaon Harav Isser Zalman Meltzer, zt”l.

After their wedding, they lived in Yerushalayim. Rav Chaim would travel once a week to Bnei Brak to learn with his uncle, the Chazon Ish, zt”l, who was the brother of his mother.

After the petirah of his father, Harav Shmuel Greineman, in 5715/1955, they moved to Bnei Brak.

Harav Chaim, as a nephew and one of the foremost talmidim of the Chazon Ish, was known for his sefarim and yeshivos based on the derech halimud of the Chazon Ish. The Rebbetzin devoted her life to Torah, enabling her husband to learn unhindered. She was also known for her many acts of chessed.

Rav Chaim was suddenly niftar on Shevi’i Shel Pesach 5775/2015.

Rebbetzin Chanah Dvorah was sick for the last few days and was niftar Monday morning. She is survived by her children, 12 sons and four daughters, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, all following her illustrious ways.

She was buried in Bnei Brak’s Zichron Meir cemetry, near her husband, zt”l.

Yehi zichrah baruch.