BD”E: Harav Ephraim Hershkowitz, Z”l, Founder of Vizhnitz Mosdos in Yerushalayim

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 8:40 am |

The Vizhnitz community in Yerushalayim mourns the petirah of Harav Ephraim Isamar Hershkowitz, z”l, who established the Vizhnitz mosdos in Yerushalayim, at the age of 72. In recent years, he suffered from a serious illness, but continued to do his avodas hakodesh.

He was born in Teves 5706/1946, to his father, the noted mekubal Harav Shimon Aharon Hershkowitz, zt”l.

Reb Ephraim founded the Vizhnitz institutions in Yerushalayim, including the Talmud Torah on Chanah Street, as well as tending to the upkeep and budget of the mosdos over the years.

He was a close Chassid of the Vizhnitzer Rebbes: the Imrei Chaim, zy”a, his son, the Yeshuos Moshe, zy”a, and his son the Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Bnei Brak, shlita.

Reb Ephraim also wrote and published sefarim, including a Chumash with a compilation of commentaries of the Chassidic masters.

He is survived by his wife, children and many grandchildren. Reb Ephraim was a mechutan with a number of Rebbes, including the Biala-Peshischa Rebbe, zt”l, the Slonimer Rebbe, shlita, and the Zhviller Rebbe of Yerushalayim, shlita.

His sister, Rebbetzin Chaya Biderman, is the widow of the Lelover Rebbe of Bnei Brak, Harav Alter Biderman, zy”a. Another sister, Rebbetzin Shulamit Haftke, is the widow of Harav Dov Berisch Haftke, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Imrei Emes in Bnei Brak.

The levayah was held Monday afternoon, with kevurah on Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi zichro baruch.