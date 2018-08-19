Regional Briefs – Aug, 19, 2018

Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 7:11 pm |

Employee Returns to Plant That Hired Him 80 Years Ago

TONAWANDA, N.Y. – An original employee of a GM auto plant returned on Friday to the factory floor to help celebrate the plant’s 80th anniversary, The Associated Press reported. George Nash, 100, was part of the first group of hirees in 1938 when it was the Chevrolet Motor and Axle Plant.

Retired Firefighter Rescues 2 After Whale Capsizes Boat

DEAL, N.J. – A retired firefighter rescued two fishermen whose vessel capsized when a whale surfaced beneath them, the Asbury Park Press reported. The 64-year-old boaters were unhurt when they were tossed into the sea Thursday.

Man Falls Over Waterfall in Attempt to Get Cellphone

PATERSON, N.J. – A man grabbing for his dropped cellphone fell over the Great Falls on Saturday morning, NorthJersey.com reported. He was rescued by two dozen firefighters and policemen who pulled him up a sheer concrete wall. He had no serious injuries.

3 Men on the Loose Charged With Ambushing Police

CAMDEN, N.J. – Three suspects were charged Friday over the ambush shooting of two police detectives earlier this month, NJ.com reported. The men remain at large with a $60,000 reward on their heads. Both detectives have been released from the hospital.

3 West Nile Virus Cases Confirmed in New Jersey

TRENTON – New Jersey confirmed the first three human cases of the West Nile virus, The Associated Press reported. A 76-year-old Essex man and an 80-year-old Hudson woman were diagnosed, days after a 74-year-old Hunterdon man tested positive. All three have since been released from the hospital.