Long Island Beach Closed After Discovery of Medical Waste

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) -

Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 4:52 pm |

A Long Island beach has been closed after the discovery there of dozens of discarded hypodermic needles.

A life guard spotted the medical waste Friday on East Atlantic Beach in Hempstead.

The beach remained closed on Saturday as cleanup crews using rakes and bulldozers combed the sand to make sure no debris was missed.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen said the beach would stay closed throughout the day so officials could monitor high-tide cycles as a precaution. She said there were no reports of the public coming in contact with the needles.

Police were still trying to determine the source of the waste.