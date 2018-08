Friday, August 17, 2018 at 11:55 am |

Police neutralized a terrorist trying to stab an officer at a checkpoint in the Old City of Yerushalayim, ZAKA and police said.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, police at an Old City checkpoint noticed a suspicious-looking Arab man approaching. The man suddenly pulled out a knife, and attempted to stab an officer. Police neutralized the attacker. Baruch Hashem, no one else was hurt.